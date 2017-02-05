|Organization
|IIT Kanpur
|Type of Position
|Project Scientist
|No. of Posts
|1
|Last Date
|8.2.17
|Education Requirement
|MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry
|Experience Requirement
|0 Year
|Description & Details: View More Details
|How to Apply / Contact: Kindly email your complete resume to flexe@iitk.ac.in latest by 08th February 2017
Project Scientist – MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry govt. job- IIT Kanpur -Apply
Project Scientist – MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry govt. job- IIT Kanpur -Apply
Tell A Friend