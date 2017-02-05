Project Scientist – MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry govt. job- IIT Kanpur -Apply

Project Scientist – MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry govt. job- IIT Kanpur -Apply

February 5, 2017   Research/Technical
Organization IIT Kanpur
Type of Position Project Scientist
No. of Posts 1
Last Date 8.2.17
Education Requirement MSc Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry
Experience Requirement 0 Year
Description & Details:  View More Details
How to Apply / Contact: Kindly email your complete resume to flexe@iitk.ac.in latest by 08th February 2017

Related Posts

Zemanta
facebooktwittergoogle_plusreddit