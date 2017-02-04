|Organization
|CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)
|Type of Position
|Project Assistant
|No. of Posts
|6
|Last Date
|12.2.17
|Education Requirement
|M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences
|Experience Requirement
|0 Year
|Description & Details: View More Details
|How to Apply / Contact: Walk in Interview
Project Assistant– M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences govt. job- CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)-Apply
Project Assistant– M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences govt. job- CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)-Apply
Tell A Friend