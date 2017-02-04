Project Assistant– M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences govt. job- CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)-Apply

Project Assistant– M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences govt. job- CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)-Apply

February 4, 2017   Government Jobs, Research/Technical
Organization CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (IGIB)
Type of Position Project Assistant
No. of Posts 6
Last Date 12.2.17
Education Requirement M.Sc./B.Tech in any branch of Life Sciences
Experience Requirement 0 Year
Description & Details:  View More Details
How to Apply / Contact: Walk in Interview

