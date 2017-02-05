Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor–Master/Ph.D Biochemistry, Microbiology, Anatomy govt. – AIIMS –Apply

|Organization
|
AIIMS
|Type of Position
|Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor
|No. of Posts
|204
|Last Date
|27.2.2017
|Education Requirement
|Master/Ph.D Biochemistry, Microbiology, Anatomy
|Experience Requirement
|0-10 Years
|Description & Details: Applications in the prescribed format from eligible candidates are invited for filling up the following Faculty / Teaching posts :
· Assistant Professors : in the pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + AGP Rs.6000 / 7000 / 8000
· Associate Professors : in the pay scale of Rs. 37400-6700 + AGP Rs.9500/-
· Professors : in the pay scale of Rs. 37400-6700 + AGP Rs.10500/-
|How to Apply / Contact: Apply Online
