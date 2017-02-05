Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor–Master/Ph.D Biochemistry, Microbiology, Anatomy govt. – AIIMS –Apply

February 5, 2017   Government Jobs, Lecturer
Organization

AIIMS
Type of Position Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor
No. of Posts 204
Last Date 27.2.2017
Education Requirement Master/Ph.D  Biochemistry, Microbiology, Anatomy
Experience Requirement 0-10 Years
Description & Details:  Applications in the prescribed format from eligible candidates are invited for filling up the following Faculty / Teaching posts :

 

·  Assistant Professors :  in  the pay scale of Rs. 15600-39100 + AGP Rs.6000 / 7000 / 8000

·  Associate Professors : in  the pay scale of  Rs. 37400-6700  + AGP Rs.9500/-

·   Professors : in  the pay scale of  Rs. 37400-6700  + AGP Rs.10500/-

 

View More Details
How to Apply / Contact:  Apply Online

