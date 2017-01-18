Post a job
SRF – M.Sc. in Biological/ Life Sciences govt. job- JNU-Apply
January 18, 2017
Science Being
Research/Technical
Organization JNU Type of Position SRF No. of Posts 1 Last Date 7.2.17 Education Requirement M.Sc. in Biological/ Life Sciences Experience Requirement 0 Year Description…
SRF– M.Sc. Botany/Zoology/Life Science govt. job- AAU -Apply
SRF – BSc/MSc Life Science govt. job- PAU -Apply
JRF – MSc Life Science govt. job- BHU-Apply
SRF– MSc Life Science govt. job- CSWRI -Apply
SRF – MSc Food Science and Nutrition / Microbiology/Biochemistry govt. job- MOFPI-Apply
