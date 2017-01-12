Post a job
RA, Young Professional – MSc/PhD Life Science govt. job- ICFMD -Apply
January 12, 2017
Science Being
Research/Technical
Organization ICFMD Type of Position RA,
Young Professional
No. of Posts 3
Last Date
28.1.17 Education
Requirement
MSc/PhD Life Science Experience Requirement 0 Year…
SRF, JRF, Young ProfessionaI-I – MSc Plant Biochemistry/Genetics and Plant Breeding/Biotechnology govt. job- IIWBR -Apply
JRF,SRF, Young Professionals, RA –PhD Animal Sciences/ Chemistry/Biochemistry/ Life Sciences govt. job- NDRI-Apply
Young Professional -I – Graduate in Agricultural Sciences/ Allied and Other Basic Sciences govt. job- ICAR -Apply
Young Professional – MSc Agriculture/Horticulture/Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Botany govt. job-IARI -Apply
RA, JRF– MSc/PhD Botany / Environmental Science govt. job- ICAR -Apply
