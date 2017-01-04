PhD Position in Marine Methane Biogeochemistry at University of Southern Denmark

PhD Position in Marine Methane Biogeochemistry at University of Southern Denmark

January 4, 2017   Fellowships / Scholarships

PhD Position in Marine Methane Biogeochemistry at University of Southern Denmark

The Department of Biology has a vacancy for a PhD position to study microbialmethane cycling in marine oxygen minimum zones. The position is for…

Related Posts

Zemanta
facebooktwittergoogle_plusreddit