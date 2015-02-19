‘Three-parent babies’-by Mitochondrial Donation Technique

In a milestone for medical science, Britain is to become the first country in the world to allow the creation of so-called “three-parent” babies. Estimates suggest 150 three-person babies could be born each year. Prime Minister David Cameron said: “We’re not playing god here, we’re just making sure that two parents who want a healthy baby can have one.”

What is Mitochondrial Donation Technique?

The technique involves replacing the unhealthy mitochondria in a woman who carries the disease, with the healthy mitochondria from a donor woman, during the process of IVF.

The resulting baby would have all the genetic traits of the mother and father but would also have healthy mitochondria so would be free from disease. Kind of like replacing the batteries in a toy – they toy remains exactly the same, it just has the power to work properly.

The technique in practice since 2007 is admired internationally and has affected families by providing healthy children.