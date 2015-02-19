Swine Flu Symptoms and Treatment

People who have swine flu can be contagious one day before they have any symptoms, and as many as 7 days after they get sick. Kids can be contagious for as long as 10 days.

Swine flu signs and symptoms in humans are similar to those of other flu strains:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Body aches

Headache

Chills

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Swine flu symptoms develop about one to three days after you’re exposed to the virus and continue for about seven days.

Up to half the people who get swine flu never develop a fever, and some suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms as well as more standard flu symptoms.

Swine Flu Treated?

Some of the same antiviral drugs that are used to treat seasonal flu also work against H1N1 swine flu. Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) seem to work best, although some kinds of swine flu are resistant to Tamiflu.

These drugs can help you get over swine flu faster. They can also help keep it from being too severe. They work best when taken within 48 hours of the first flu symptoms, but they can help when taken later.

Vaccine

Nasovac’ is a indigenously developed intra-nasal vaccine for swine flu, a pandemic that has claimed over 1,000 lives in the country. With the outbreak of H1N1 infections in 2009, Serum Institute in consultation with World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, Government of India started work on the H1N1 vaccine.

Vaxiflu-S, it has been manufactured by pharmaceutical major Cadila Healthcare and is an egg-based, single dosed vaccine. It’s priced at Rs. 350.

Bharat Bio-tech, Serum Institute, Pune and Panacea Biotech, New Delhi are producing indigenous swine flu vaccine.

S/N Name Type Unit Constituent/Unit Package unit Price(In Rs.) Manufacturer : Serum Institute of India Ltd. 1 Nasovac Injection 1 Vial Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg

H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg 1 Vial 250.00 Manufacturer : Sanofi Pasteur 2 Vaxigrip Injection 0.5 ml Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg

H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg 0.5 ml 556.00 Manufacturer : Chiron Panacea (Panacea Biotec Ltd) 3 Agripal Injection 1 Vial H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg

Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg 1 Vial 595.00 Manufacturer : Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 4 Fiuarix Injection 1 Vial Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg

H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg 1 Vial 599.00 Manufacturer : Lupin Laboratories Ltd. 5 Influgen Injection 1 Vial H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg

Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg 1 Vial 600.00 Manufacturer : Solvay Pharma India Pvt Ltd 6 Influvac Injection 1 Vial Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg

H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg 1 Vial 650.00

Source: flu.gov, cbc.ca, webmd.com, mayoclinic.org