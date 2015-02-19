Swine Flu Symptoms and Treatment

People who have swine flu can be contagious one day before they have any symptoms, and as many as 7 days after they get sick. Kids can be contagious for as long as 10 days.
Swine flu signs and symptoms in humans are similar to those of other flu strains:
- Fever
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Body aches
- Headache
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Vomiting
Swine flu symptoms develop about one to three days after you’re exposed to the virus and continue for about seven days.
Up to half the people who get swine flu never develop a fever, and some suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms as well as more standard flu symptoms.
Swine Flu Treated?
Some of the same antiviral drugs that are used to treat seasonal flu also work against H1N1 swine flu. Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) seem to work best, although some kinds of swine flu are resistant to Tamiflu.
These drugs can help you get over swine flu faster. They can also help keep it from being too severe. They work best when taken within 48 hours of the first flu symptoms, but they can help when taken later.
Vaccine
Nasovac’ is a indigenously developed intra-nasal vaccine for swine flu, a pandemic that has claimed over 1,000 lives in the country. With the outbreak of H1N1 infections in 2009, Serum Institute in consultation with World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health, Government of India started work on the H1N1 vaccine.
Vaxiflu-S, it has been manufactured by pharmaceutical major Cadila Healthcare and is an egg-based, single dosed vaccine. It’s priced at Rs. 350.
Bharat Bio-tech, Serum Institute, Pune and Panacea Biotech, New Delhi are producing indigenous swine flu vaccine.
|S/N
|Name
|Type
|Unit
|Constituent/Unit
|Package unit
|Price(In Rs.)
|
Manufacturer :
|Serum Institute of India Ltd.
|1
|Nasovac
|Injection
|1 Vial
|Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
|1 Vial
|250.00
|
Manufacturer :
|Sanofi Pasteur
|2
|Vaxigrip
|Injection
|0.5 ml
|Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
|0.5 ml
|556.00
|
Manufacturer :
|Chiron Panacea (Panacea Biotec Ltd)
|3
|Agripal
|Injection
|1 Vial
|H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
|1 Vial
|595.00
|
Manufacturer :
|Glaxo Smithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|4
|Fiuarix
|Injection
|1 Vial
|Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
|1 Vial
|599.00
|
Manufacturer :
|Lupin Laboratories Ltd.
|5
|Influgen
|Injection
|1 Vial
|H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
|1 Vial
|600.00
|
Manufacturer :
|Solvay Pharma India Pvt Ltd
|6
|Influvac
|Injection
|1 Vial
|Influenza Vaccine (A&B)-30 mcg
H1N1 Vaccine (Swine Flu)-15 mcg
|1 Vial
|650.00
Source: flu.gov, cbc.ca, webmd.com, mayoclinic.org