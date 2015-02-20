Is India Ready for swine flu?-Swine flu cases in India cross 11,000 mark

Forty more deaths due to contagious swine flu were reported in the country taking the toll to 703 as the virus continued to spread its tentacles to new states, including Mizoram, with the number of cases crossing the 11,000 mark . This prompted Cabinet Secretary Ajit Seth to chair a high-level meeting during which he asked the states to ensure setting up of necessary helplines and round-the-clock functioning of outbreak monitoring cells.
Those infected with H1N1 virus are 11071, a new high in recent years, with number of cases showing increase in states Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Telangana.
Problems in India
- Short tamiflu tablets which is used to treat swine flu patient . Government has to take the decision for increase the production of the medicine.
- Short of three layer mask working against H1N1.
- Hospitals are not ready to admit the swine flu patient.
- Short of HINI vaccine
- Lack of awareness about H1N1.
- Lack of lab confirm the swine flu test.
- Normal flu patient increase the load on lab and doctors.