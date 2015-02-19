Hydrogen fuel cell car that goes on sale in 2016

The Honda FCV, next-generation zero-emissions concept, made its North American debut in Detroit on January 12, 2015. The next evolution in dynamic FCV styling, the concept vehicle features a low and wide aerodynamic body with clean, flowing lines. A new, more compact powertrain allows for more passenger room inside the vehicle, striking an elegant balance between man and machine.

The FCV concept also features a more powerful, 33% smaller fuel cell, with 60% greater power density. This offers a targeted driving range of over 300 miles and a three- to five-minute refueling time.

The FCV represents a major advancement in our commitment to hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicles, and is expected to launch in the U.S. following a projected March 2016 introduction in Japan.