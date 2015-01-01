Bats may have triggered Ebola outbreak: Study

The Ebola epidemic in West Africa may have started with virus-infected bats, a new study says. The toddler in Guinea who is thought to have been the first case in the current outbreak of Ebola in West Africa may have caught the virus from bats in a hollow tree near his village, scientists said on 30 Dec 2014. Ebola epidemics are “zoonotic” in origin, spreading to humans through contact with bats or larger wildlife, according to the researchers in Germany.

But their investigation ruled out larger wildlife as the source of the 2014 outbreak, which began in the Guinean village of Meliandou. “We monitored the large mammal populations close to the index village Meliandou in southeastern Guinea and found no evidence for a concurrent outbreak,” said the study’s leader, Fabian Leendertz, from the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, in an institute news release. Bats, however, do have contact with humans in Meliandou. And one type of bat in particular — free-tailed insectivorous bats — may be a plausible source of transmission, the researchers determined. So far the Ebola virus has killed about 7,700 people and sickened 20,000, mostly in the West African countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia.

Large fruit bats have been suspected because they are hunted for meat in Guinea, where a peppery bat soup was popular before the outbreak. Some scientists think that humans can contract Ebola by picking up fruit that fruit bats have contaminated with saliva or faeces. But there are no fruit bat colonies near Meliandou, the study said. Villagers said children, including Emile, often caught and played with bats in the tree, which was about 50 yards from Emile’s house and near a path women used to fetch water.

Source: http://health.usnews.com/