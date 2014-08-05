Title of event: BioAsia 2015: The Global Biobusiness Forum

Organizer: Federation of Asian Biotech Associations (FABA)

Start date: 2nd February, 2015

End date: 4th February, 2015

Short summary (250 characters max):

Detailed summary: About BioAsia

With an objective of optimizing the immense business potential of biotech in Asia and showcase its strength, BioAsia enables an effective environment for fostering collaborations, joint ventures, M&As that has increasingly become an integral part of industry growth agenda. As an entity committed to the promise of Biotechnology, BioAsia encourages knowledge and experience sharing amongst industry players, academia, young research scientists to promote innovations and initiatives through appropriate awards and recognitions. BioAsia is committed to play a key role in advocating appropriate policy measures to the Government bodies and in chartering the road-map ahead.

Since its inception in 2004, the objective of BioAsia is to be a global conclave to help facilitate business in pharma & biotech sectors in India. Today, BioAsia is widely seen as a catalyst for the life sciences industry providing an excellent platform for B2B meetings, roadmap for resolution of key issues affecting the industry and setting the agenda.

BioAsia 2015

The 12th edition of BioAsia, BioAsia 2015, Asia’s biggest technology and bio-business platform is scheduled from 2nd-4th February 2015 at HICC, Hyderabad and will bring together stakeholders from the entire spectrum of Biotechnology and Lifesciences. With the opportune theme of “New era of life sciences”, the event will focus on the global trends in R&D, manufacturing, supply chain, clinical research, medical devices, Bio-IT, etc. Visit www.bioasia.in for more information.

Venue: ): Hyderabad International Convention Center [HICC]

Location (city and country): Hyderabad, India

Event Website: www.bioasia.in

Contact person in case we need more information:

Name:Ms. Paridhi Gupta

Email:paridhi@bioasia.in

Phone: +91 40 6644 6477 / 6577