Surgeons Remove 232 Teeth From Mumbai Teen

Surgeons in Mumbai have removed 232 teeth from the mouth of an Indian teenager in what they believe may be a world-record operation, the hospital said on 24/06/14. Ashik Gavai, 17, sought medical help for a swelling on the right side of his lower jaw and the case was referred to the city’s JJ Hospital, where they found he was suffering from a condition known as complex odontoma, head of dentistry Sunanda Dhivare-Palwankar told AFP.

“We operated on 23/06/14 and it took us almost seven hours. We

thought it may be a simple surgery but once we opened it there were multiple pearl-like teeth inside the jaw bone,” she said.