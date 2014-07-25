Surgeons Remove 232 Teeth From Mumbai Teen

July 25, 2014   News

Surgeons in Mumbai have removed 232 teeth from the mouth of an Indian teenager in what they believe may be a world-record operation, the hospital said on 24/06/14. Ashik Gavai, 17, sought medical help for a swelling on the right side of his lower jaw and the case was referred to the city’s JJ Hospital, where they found he was suffering from a condition known as complex odontoma, head of dentistry Sunanda Dhivare-Palwankar told AFP.

“We operated on 23/06/14 and it took us almost seven hours. We

thought it may be a simple surgery but once we opened it there were multiple pearl-like teeth inside the jaw bone,” she said.

