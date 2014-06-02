Sustainability charts the way forward for Water Conservation and Renewable Energy

The Walchand Hirachand Hall of the Indian Merchants Chamber (IMC) was a hub of positive energy on Friday as industry heads, entrepreneurs and thinkers participated in its fourth annual conference on sustainable energy. Themed as ‘Sustainability through Water Conservation and Renewable Energy’, the event witnessed engaging discussions and charted the way forward toward a sustainable future.

The keynote address by Mr Mansoor Khan, Author of The Third Curve, kick started the conference as he presented invaluable insights on how economies can maintain exponential growth while exploring alternative energies. “The modern world is built on and runs on oil. Industries must redesign structures to reduce this dependence. It is not merely alternative energies we are seeking, it is an alternative world!” he addressed.

Ms Leena Srivastava, Hon. Exec. Director, TERI and Vice-Chancellor, TERI University, too set the tone of the day as she enlightened the audience on truths about ground water levels in Indian cities. “India’s storage of water is very poor compared to other countries – ground water levels are over-exploited in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The water sector has the solutions, but needs more determination to make an impact,” she said.

After the release of the research report titled ‘Usage and Efficacy of Renewable Energy in Rural Maharashtra,’ the dais was taken by Mr Avinash Mirajkar, Director – Regulatory & Policy Customised Energy Solutions, who moderated a discussion on government mechanisms to enhance power coverage.

Perhaps the most important industry head of the day was the Director (Energy & Environment) of ACC Ltd, Mr Kapilavai Rao, whose talk on his company’s green initiatives proved what enterprises could do to reduce their carbon footprint. “Every ton of cement releases 1.2 tonnes of CO2 in the atmosphere! We took various steps to reduce our carbon emissions – from using alternative raw materials, overhauling waste heat recovery systems and even utilising the tonnes of waste that our cities produce. We are aiming to be five times ‘water positive’ by 2020,” he declared.

That said, can businesses innovate to use renewable energy and meet the challenges of sustainability? The responses to this question came from an exciting young panel comprised of social entrepreneurs who shared their experiences from India’s grassroots. While Dr Prasad Deodhar from Kudal narrated his success story of bamboo-made bio-gas plants, Mr Sanid Patil, Former Chief Innovation Manager, GIAN explained how his windmill project brought a phenomenal change to the salt industry in Gujarat. Achievements such as the world’s largest solar cooker (in Shirdi) and solar crematoriums presented by Mr Deepak Gadhia of the Muni Seva Ashram provided further hope to India’s sustainable energy warriors.

“It was heartening to know of the success stories of our social entrepreneurs and speakers – they are all enriching India’s continuing journey toward clean and renewable energy security. The Indian Merchants’ Chamber will compile these recommendations and present to relevant government authorities as policy inputs,” offered Mr Shailesh Vaidya, President of the IMC.